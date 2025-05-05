Suspended Las Vegas police sergeant now held on $1M bond

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspended Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant facing charges in multiple criminal cases had his bail increased by $500,000.

On Monday morning, Kevin Menon was back in court before the judge he had tried to have removed from his case.

Judge Ronald Israel combined two of the three criminal cases in which Menon faces charges and increased his bail to $1 million.

How did we get here?

Menon's initial arrest came on allegations that he abused his police powers. He still faces charges of oppression under color of office, battery on a protected person and subornation of perjury in connection with that case.

After his initial arrest, Menon was charged in a separate case with possession of child sex abuse material. Those charges came after police served a search warrant at his home. According to court documents, investigators found child sex abuse material on computers seized during the search.

While he was out on bail, prosecutors allege Menon installed hidden cameras in the vents of a bathroom in his home. He was indicted on 28 additional charges of capturing an image of the private area of another person, which is a gross misdemeanor in Nevada.

Menon has claimed others in his home knew about the cameras, and their installation was consensual. He also claims he's being targeted for prosecution because of internal affairs complaints he made to his superiors at LVMPD.

WATCH | Darcy Spears helps break down the explosive court documents filed by Sgt. Kevin Menon's defense team

Metro responds after suspended sergeant claims retaliation after reports of racism

What happens next?

As of Monday, the two sex-related cases have been combined. Menon was also declared indigent, meaning the court found he did not have the financial assets to afford legal representation.

Menon's previous June trial date was canceled, and he is now scheduled for a trial on Aug. 18.