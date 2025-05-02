Judge Ron Israel will remain on Kevin Menon cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Judge Ron Israel will remain on cases involving suspended LVMPD Sgt. Kevin Menon.

Menon is facing charges in three separate cases: one involving orchestrating bogus arrests on the Strip, one involving child pornography, and one involving cameras hidden in bathrooms at his home.

In March, Menon's attorney in the police oppression case filed a motion to disqualify Israel claiming that Israel could not be impartial. This stems from a series of YouTube videos posted by Israel's daughter, Sarah, claiming her father subjected her to emotional and verbal abuse for years.

The videos were first brought to the attention of Menon's defense attorney, Dominic Gentile, after Steve Sanson, who is president of Veterans In Politics, shared the videos on his organization's YouTube page. He also texted a link to the video to Sheriff Kevin McMahill and District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

"There were alarming things in that video and I just wanted them to see it or hear it or maybe even have an investigation, if they see fit," Sanson said during a hearing before Judge Mark Denton last month. "I just wanted to give it to them. I didn't have a caption of what's in there because I wanted them to watch the whole thing so they could make a determination on how they would proceed."

McMahill passed the video along to Lieutenant Jarvis Dudley, who is the Lieutenant Bureau Commander of the Criminal Intelligence Section, and asked him to "let me know what you learn from this."

Dudley, who has also worked as a crisis intervention officer, says he screened the video and thought Sarah's claims were not credible.

"I don't want to speak ill of Ms. Israel but it seemed like she seemed to be a person with a mental illness," Dudley said. "She was talking in a crying manner with no tears. She was rambling on. Her speech was not logical. It didn't go, it wasn't very coherent."

Dudley elaborated by saying Sarah made a lot of claims in the video but they weren't incredibly specific. For example, there were no dates or times of the alleged incidents.

Dudley also testified that investigators looked for police records, like calls for service, at both her apartment and her father's home and that officers were never dispatched to either location.

"Whenever patrol officers respond to a residence, they have to make a record of it," Dudley explained, stating that it is department policy to do so.

Gentile asked Dudley if he ever spoke to Sarah or Judge Israel to try to learn more specifics. Dudley replied no because there wasn't enough probable cause to warrant pursuing the matter further.

According to Dudley, at the time that the video was sent to him, he didn't even know that Gentile was involved in Menon's case and that a motion was being filed to try to disqualify Judge Israel.

After learning the matter was tied to Menon's case, prosecutors asked if anything Dudley had seen or heard would have changed his mind about launching an investigation into Judge Israel and Dudley said no.

On Tuesday, Denton handed down his decision stating he "cannot find that Defendant has met his burden to establish actual or implied bias or lack of impartiality warranting disqualification of Judge Israel."

His order also stated there would be a brief stay in proceedings in the oppression case for 14 days. No new hearing dates have been scheduled in that case, as of Friday.

District court records show that Menon is scheduled to be back in court for the other two cases on Monday.