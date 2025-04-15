Judge increases suspended Metro sergeant's bail in bathroom camera case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The bail set for suspended Las Vegas Metro Police Sergeant Kevin Menon has increased to $500,000, according to new court documents.
This stems from charges alleging that Menon captured images of women in his bathroom without their knowledge.
Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus says Menon abused trust while given the opportunity to be out on bail. She added if Menon were to be released, he would be on high-level electronic monitoring.
Menon's trial date is set for June 2.
