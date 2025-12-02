Suspect turns himself in after fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas

UPDATE - Dec. 22, 2025
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that 31-year-old Jaivone Jackson turned himself in to authorities in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month.
He is held on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.
ORIGINAL REPORT - Dec. 2, 2025
Authorities are investigating a homicide early Tuesday morning.
It happened in the 400 block of South 15th Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to Lt. Robert Price, around 2 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received several 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area.
Watch the full briefing from Lt. Price here:
When officers arrived, they found someone lying in the front yard of a house suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel took that person to an area hospital, where, despite medical aid, they were pronounced dead.
Police believe this to be an isolated incident and don't think there is any further danger to the public.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
