Suspect in custody after domestic violence homicide in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A suspect is in custody following a domestic violence-related homicide in Henderson on Tuesday night, according to police.
Henderson police responded to the homicide report around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Horizon Ridge Parkway.
Police say they received a call from the suspect, 28-year-old Maurice Vanderall, saying he killed his girlfriend and attempted to harm himself.
Responding officers say they found Vanderall's girlfriend with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Vanderall was taken to a hospital for medical treatment where he remains in custody. Once he is cleared, police said he will be booked into their detention center and face formal charges.
This is an ongoing investigation and the eighth homicide case in Henderson for 2025.
The Henderson Police Department encourages those affected by domestic violence to seek help. Resources are available through the Henderson Police Department Victim/Witness Advocate Program. The program provides support to crime victims, witnesses, and their families.
If you or someone you know needs assistance, the program advocates provide:
- Information and referrals to community service agencies
- Court accompaniment and guidance throughout the legal process
- Assistance with Victims of Crime Program applications
- Help completing temporary protection order applications
- Updates on the status of criminal cases
- Counseling referrals
- Relocation assistance
In emergencies, always call 911. Additional information and resources are available at: cityofhenderson.com
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.
