Suspect in custody after Boulder Highway barricade, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation off Boulder Highway on Tuesday.
Just after 6 a.m., dispatch received a call for a domestic disturbance at a motel in the 6000 block of Boulder Highway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said a man made threats with a gun against a woman, and that the woman was able to leave the room.
However, the suspect refused to exit, escalating this to a barricade.
Some residents chose to evacuate the area, according to Metro.
By 12:30 p.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody without incident.
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