Suspect arrested in vandalism of political signs across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing political signs across the valley with hate symbols, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 73-year-old David Smith was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Place Graffiti or Deface Property, $5,000+.

LVMPD said the investigation began on Aug. 3 after multiple signs were defaced.

Channel 13 reported earlier this month on signs with Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who's the Democratic candidate for governor, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom being vandalized.

KTNV

A viewer reached out to us after noticing a billboard in the area of Sunset Road and Buffalo Drive had been defaced with a swastika covering Newsom's face.

Channel 13 was also made aware that another sign was defaced in the area of Dean Martin and Silverado Ranch in the south valley.

Additional defaced signs were also seen in North Las Vegas, one on the corner of Craig and Simmons, and another on Cheyenne just west of Commerce.

Local News Repairs underway after hate symbol appears on political signs in Las Vegas KTNV Staff

Better Nevada PAC, which paid for the signs, is a Republican political action committee that supports Gov. Joe Lombardo's reelection campaign.

In a statement to Channel 13, a spokesperson for Better Nevada PAC said the committee had been made aware of the vandalism and would take steps to repair the defaced signs.

"We were just made aware that some billboards have been vandalized and are taking steps to ensure they are repaired. These messages have no place in our discourse," wrote committee spokesperson John Burke.

We also reached out to Ford's campaign, which provided the following response:

“The Ford campaign unequivocally condemns these heinous hate symbols. They are a deeply unfortunate reflection of the toxicity created by the Lombardo campaign’s ceaseless lies and smears. We call on them to join us in affirming that hatred has no place in this race, and to take down the defaced billboards.”