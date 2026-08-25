Woman found dead on east Las Vegas sidewalk killed by stray bullet, arrest report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning new details about what led up to the discovery of a woman found shot and killed on an east Las Vegas sidewalk.

40-year-old Oscar Perez is facing charges including open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle within a prohibited area and possession of stolen property in relation to the death of 41-year-old Lucy Robledo.

According to an arrest report recently obtained by Channel 13, Robledo was not even the intended target. Police said in the arrest report that she was shot and killed after she was hit by an errant bullet while walking in the area of the 1200 block of North Eastern Avenue, between Owens and Washington.

Two vehicles were involved in the shooting, including a stolen Ford F-150, and through surveillance video, authorities determined Perez to be in possession of that vehicle, according to the report.

Detectives conducted an unrelated operation to apprehend the driver of the stolen Ford F-150, leading to Perez being taken into custody.

Once the truck was recovered, detectives located a cartridge case inside the truck, which matched with the cartridge cases recovered from the scene of Robledo's murder.

While reviewing Perez's jail calls, detectives discovered a conversation about where he hid his gun. Detectives executed an additional search warrant at the location where he was arrested, and located a firearm concealed in a barrel on the property, according to the report.

Forensics on that gun matched the cartridge cases from the truck, and thus from the scene of Robledo's murder, according to the report, police said.

Police conducted a records check of the handgun and found it had been reported stolen in Henderson in April of 2026, the report said.

During a police interview with Perez, he admitted to driving the truck and keeping the handgun in the center console of the vehicle. He also told police he picked up an acquaintance on the night of the murder and driving in the area of Eastern Avenue.

According to the report, Perez told police that while stopped at a light in the area, an unknown man in a sedan brandished a firearm at him and his unidentified passenger.

Perez told police he made a U-turn to follow the sedan down a side street, knowing the other driver was armed with a handgun.

Perez told police the man fired his gun, possibly in the air, as they were turning north back onto Easter, and Perez's passenger got the gun out of the center console and returned fire, according to the report.

Perez has refused to identify the passenger to police, according to the report. He remains in custody on the new charges connected to this homicide.