Suspect arrested in North Las Vegas park shooting related to gang fight, reports shows

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about a shooting in North Las Vegas that left a man dead.

Police responded to the area. near Sierra Ranch Community park, around Tropical Parkway and Goldfield Street, around 2:50 a.m. on July 29.

Now, two months later, authorities have arrested Patrick Mikaele Siagatonu in connection with the shooting.

According to an arrest report, police learned through interviews and video surveillance that the shooting was from conflict between two rival gangs.

Siagatonu is held on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.