Suspect arrested in North Las Vegas park shooting related to gang fight, reports shows

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about a shooting in North Las Vegas that left a man dead.
Police responded to the area. near Sierra Ranch Community park, around Tropical Parkway and Goldfield Street, around 2:50 a.m. on July 29.
PREVIOUS REPORT: Homicide investigation underway after man died near North Las Vegas park
Now, two months later, authorities have arrested Patrick Mikaele Siagatonu in connection with the shooting.
According to an arrest report, police learned through interviews and video surveillance that the shooting was from conflict between two rival gangs.
Siagatonu is held on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.
-
Dog found near dumpster was left out in triple-digit heat, arrest report showsChannel 13 obtained Darrion Lamar Garry's arrest report and learned more about what he was doing leading up to the dog being found dead.
Shooting in southern valley leaves one dead, Las Vegas police investigatingIt happened around 9:36 p.m. in the 10600 block of Dean Martin Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
NLVPD: Shooting in North Las Vegas under investigation, two victims confirmedAfter a viewer inquired Friday night about a possible shooting incident near Statz Street in North Las Vegas, Channel 13 reached out to North Las Vegas Police Department to get answers.
MCSO: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lake Havasu CityA domestic violence call in Lake Havasu City resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, September 25, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.