Shooting in southern valley leaves one dead, Las Vegas police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Sunday night shooting in the southern valley.
It happened around 9:36 p.m. in the 10600 block of Dean Martin Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex. When they arrived, they found a man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.
Responding authorities immediately rendered aid, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
