Second man arrested after homeowner is shot, killed in his backyard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second man has been arrested after a homeowner was shot and killed in his backyard.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened in Dec. 2021 at a home on Denali Preserve Street, near Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive.

A man was sleeping and woke up when he heard dogs barking. When he stepped into his backyard, he was shot and killed.

In March 2023, police identified 25-year-old Clayton Perkins as a suspect in the case. He was already in custody at the Henderson Detention Center on an unrelated charge.

On Friday, police said they identified 23-year-old Gilbert Vaneyck as a second suspect in the case. Investigators said he was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges. He was rebooked for Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

According to court records, Perkins is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 30 while Vaneyck is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 19.