25-year-old man identified as suspect in shooting of man found in backyard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police identified a 25-year-old man as the suspect in the murder of a man found dead in his backyard on Monday.

According to initial reports, the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Denali Preserve Street, where an adult man was found in a backyard suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel at Sunrise Trauma.

An initial investigation found that the victim was awakened by dogs barking outside his window, and was shot by an unknown suspect after he stepped outside.

On Monday, March 6, detectives were able to identify 25-year-old Clayton Perkins as the suspect in this case. Police records indicate that Perkins is currently in custody at Henderson Detention Center for an unrelated charge.

Perkins will be transferred to CCDC, where he will face charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.