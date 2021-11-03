Police: Man shot, killed by at-large suspect in east Las Vegas backyard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was fatally shot in his east Las Vegas backyard early Tuesday morning and the shooter is still at large, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced in a press release.

At 12:54 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 3300 block of Denali Preserve Street, in a community off of Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive. There, they found a man who'd been shot laying in the backyard. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, where he died from his injury.

Investigators determined the homeowner was awoken by dogs barking and went into the backyard to investigate, where he was shot by "an unknown suspect," police stated.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police locate the shooter is asked to call LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip at crimestoppersofnv.com.