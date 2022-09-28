Watch Now
Rob Telles back in court as Clark County seeks his removal from public office

Robert Telles Charged in Court
KTNV
Robert Telles appeared in court on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for the third time to be formally charged by the District Attorney in the murder of local journalist Jeff German.
District Attorney Steve Wolfson
Posted at 8:42 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 11:44:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County public administrator Rob Telles was in court once again on Wednesday after his arrest in connection with the murder of local journalist Jeff German.

Despite his arrest, Telles is still employed as the public administrator, but District Attorney Steve Wolfson is taking steps to remove him from office.

CONTEXT: Clark County seeks removal of public administrator accused of murdering local journalist

Tuesday, the DA's office filed a complaint asking a judge to remove Telles from his position as public administrator. They say he hasn't been able to do his job or carry out any responsibilities from jail.

"The district attorney's office is filing a complaint in the civil District Court seeking the removal of Mr. Telles from office. We are alleging that he is neglectful in his duties."

If the court agrees Telles has been neglectful in his role, the county would be able to formally appoint a replacement until a new public administrator is elected in November.

13 INVESTIGATES: Rob Telles' previous criminal violations while in public office

Telles remains held without bail. A preliminary hearing in the murder case was scheduled for Oct. 26.

