Prosecutors argue accused sex cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse should remain jailed

Nathan Chasing Horse in court 040523.png
Nathan Chasing Horse, the former actor accused of sexually abusing multiple underage girls, appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 05, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County prosecutors argued Wednesday morning that Nathan Chasing Horse should remain in official custody.

Chasing Horse is the former "Dances with Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing multiple teenage girls over more than a decade.

His defense filed a motion compelling prosecutors to present evidence to continue holding him in jail. As of Wednesday morning, he was held in Clark County Detention Center on a bond of $300,000.

This report will be updated with new information as this ongoing court hearing develops.

