Nathan Chasing Horse appears in court to file motion on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nathan Chasing Horse is set to appear in court on Thursday morning to file a motion to compel, according to court documents.

This comes after Chasing Horse pleaded "not guilty" to 19 federal charges, including child pornography and sexual exploitation, on March 1. Chasing Horse is also facing additional charges from local, federal and Canadian courts.

He is currently being held on a $300,000 bail and is prohibited from making contact with any minors, firearms, drugs or alcohol.

Chasing Horse is due back in court on April 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.