Nathan Chasing Horse appears in court to file motion on Thursday

Chasing Horse Arrest-Nevada
Ty ONeil/AP
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan Chasing Horse appeared in court for the second time after his arrest on charges of sexual assault and human trafficking. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Chasing Horse Arrest-Nevada
Posted at 9:32 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 12:32:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nathan Chasing Horse is set to appear in court on Thursday morning to file a motion to compel, according to court documents.

This comes after Chasing Horse pleaded "not guilty" to 19 federal charges, including child pornography and sexual exploitation, on March 1. Chasing Horse is also facing additional charges from local, federal and Canadian courts.

He is currently being held on a $300,000 bail and is prohibited from making contact with any minors, firearms, drugs or alcohol.

Chasing Horse is due back in court on April 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

