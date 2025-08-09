Police: Man shot in North Las Vegas during 'domestic disturbance'

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was shot during what North Las Vegas police have called a "domestic disturbance" on Friday afternoon.
At 1:43 p.m., officers were called to a reported disturbance involving a male family member and a female family member in the 3100 block of Emmons Avenue, according to NLVPD.
NVLPD said the man, armed with a knife, was given "multiple commands in English and Spanish to drop the knife and surrender," which police said he ignored.
According to police, the man walked away before "charging at the officers while still armed with the knife," at which point two officers fired at and hit the suspect.
Medical assistance was requested, and the man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, NLVPD said.
Officials said this incident marks the third NVLPD officer-involved shooting of 2025.
The investigation is still ongoing.
