Police make arrest in killing of man found stabbed outside travel trailer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have announced an arrest for open murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in the east Las Vegas Valley on Oct. 7.
In a previous statement, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 6:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Happy Valley Avenue, which is off Mountain Vista Street between Desert Inn Road and Vegas Valley Drive.
Police found a man outside a travel trailer suffering from an apparent stab wound, officials said previously. Officers gave emergency aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday, Oct. 23, the department announced the arrest of 41-year-old Louis Watson as the suspected killer.
Police say Watson was already jailed at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges, but has been re-booked for open murder with a deadly weapon.
As of this report, the victim had not been publicly identified.
