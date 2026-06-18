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Police investigating fatal shooting at shopping center in northwest valley

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard at the Best in the West shopping center.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) file
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) file
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a northwest valley shopping center Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the Five Below located in the Best in the West shopping center.

Police investigating fatal shooting at northwest valley shopping center

Police say homicide detectives will provide more information later this evening.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as we learn more information.

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