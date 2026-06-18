Police investigating fatal shooting at shopping center in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a northwest valley shopping center Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the Five Below located in the Best in the West shopping center.

Police investigating fatal shooting at northwest valley shopping center

Police say homicide detectives will provide more information later this evening.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as we learn more information.