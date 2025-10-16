Police investigate homicide in neighborhood near Jones, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Thursday.

Homicide Lt. Robert Price provided additional information during a press briefing at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Here is what Channel 13 has learned about the incident.

Watch the full press briefing on Thursday's homicide here

Full press briefing regarding homicide in neighborhood near Jones, Washington

On Thursday morning around 3:30 a.m., Las Vegas Fire received a 911 call regarding a fire at a residence in the 6200 block of Carmen Boulevard, officials said.

Lt. Price shared that firefighters found a man inside the residence suffering from severe burns, but despite all life-saving efforts, he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was caused intentionally, Lt. Price said, including that investigators also found blood at the residence. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Lt. Price said that the victim, identified as a Black male adult in his 40s, had been shot several times prior to the fire, and that no suspects have been named at this time. The victim was the sole person inside of the house, according to the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to reach out to the LVMPD Homicide Department or anonymously through crimestoppersofnv.com.