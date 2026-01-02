Police identify suspect in deadly Laughlin hit-and-run on New Year's Day

UPDATE | Jan. 14
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared new information with us regarding a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian on New Year's Day.
According to LVMPD, the driver was identified as 64-year-old Gregory Smith. Police said Smith was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt when the car hit a woman on the roadway. The Chevrolet, was later identified on Jan. 14 as the first vehicle that day to have crashed into the pedestrian.
Metro shared that Smith was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after being arrested for "applicable hit-and-run charges."
ORIGINAL STORY
Authorities are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that left one person dead in Laughlin on New Year's Day.
It happened around 9:07 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Casino Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Someone was walking in the roadway, where police said there is no lighting, in an unknown direction.
An unknown vehicle was traveling west on Casino Drive and hit the person, projecting her into the westbound lane, and authorities said that vehicle fled the scene.
Shortly after that, a 2014 Toyota Camry traveling west on Casino Drive hit the injured pedestrian, and police said this driver stopped and called 9-1-1.
Arriving medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at (702)828-3538.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app "P3." Messages and Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
This marks the second traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2026.
