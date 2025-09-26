Police detain juvenile after reports of armed threats against CCSD middle school

UPDATE | 4:27 p.m.

CCSD sent us the following message shared with parents following Friday's school lockdown:

Dear Roy W. Martin Middle School families,



Thank you for your patience and understanding during today's lockdown. We want to provide you with the latest information.



Today, police placed our campus on lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to a rumored threat against the school. LVMPD and CCSD Police investigated and detained a juvenile for questioning. That individual was later released. Reports of a weapon on campus were unsubstantiated.



Once the lockdown was lifted, students were released for the day through a delayed, staggered release.



Thank you for your patience throughout this whole process.



This incident serves as a reminder that making threats against a school is a serious crime. Please talk with your child about the seriousness of making threats. Additionally, please remind them of the importance of following the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.



As always, if you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to contact the school’s main office at 702-799-7922.



Thank you.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been detained in response to armed threats made against Roy W. Martin Middle School on Friday afternoon, police say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they received "reports of an armed individual at the school" around 12:40 p.m., prompting the school to go on lockdown.

The Clark County School District alerted families with the following message:

Dear Roy W. Martin Middle School families,



Our top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school and to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.



We are aware of a social media threat to our school. The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department is on scene investigating and the school is currently on lockdown.



Should you have any questions about your child, please feel free to contact the school’s main office at 702-799-7922.



Thank you.



Deborah Thaggard

Principal

Once the lockdown was initiated, an update alert went out to families from the school:

Dear Roy W. Martin Middle School families,



This is an updated message regarding a lockdown at the school. Police are still on scene investigating a social media threat.



Students are in their classrooms in lockdown status. We will update you once the lockdown has been lifted.



Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to comply with police orders to keep students and staff safe.



Thank you.

LVMPD said there were no injuries and there is no longer any threat to the school, and confirmed that an individual has since been detained.

