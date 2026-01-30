Police close portion of north valley roadway as part of carjacking investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An early morning road closure comes after a police chase throughout the northern valley that started with a carjacking call.
It started around 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of Grand Montecito Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the victims were approached by a group of people, one of whom reportedly brandished a gun and stole the victim's vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle and a chase began, but the vehicle was abandoned in a residential area in the 900 block of Appaloosa Hills Avenue. Police said the suspect then ran into a house.
The possible suspects were then seen entering another vehicle and a felony car stop was completed on that vehicle in the area of Lamb and the I-15, police said.
Southbound lanes of Lamb are closed approaching I-15.
