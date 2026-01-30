Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police close portion of north valley roadway as part of carjacking investigation

Police close portion of north valley roadway as part of carjacking investigation
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An early morning road closure comes after a police chase throughout the northern valley that started with a carjacking call.

It started around 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of Grand Montecito Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the victims were approached by a group of people, one of whom reportedly brandished a gun and stole the victim's vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and a chase began, but the vehicle was abandoned in a residential area in the 900 block of Appaloosa Hills Avenue. Police said the suspect then ran into a house.

The possible suspects were then seen entering another vehicle and a felony car stop was completed on that vehicle in the area of Lamb and the I-15, police said.

Southbound lanes of Lamb are closed approaching I-15.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team