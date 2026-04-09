Police ask for help identifying suspects who battered couple, stole from them in Chinatown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding suspects involved in a robbery in Chinatown.

It happened around 8:55 p.m. on March 29 in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Watch the raw surveillance video here:

[RAW VIDEO] Chinatown robbery suspect sought by Las Vegas police

Two men approached the victims, police said, and tried to take personal items, leading to a fight.

The suspects were able to take belongings from one of the victims before leaving the area in a white four-door sedan.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department The suspects were able to take belongings from one of the victims before leaving the area in a white four-door sedan.



Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male between 15 and 20 years old, wearing a black sweatshirt with a distinctive design and orange pants.

The second suspect is described as a tall Black or Hispanic male between 15 and 20 years old, also wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information about this incident or recognizes the individual or car is urged to contact the LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Detectives by phone at 702-828-2639, or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.