Plaque stolen from Las Vegas charity, police seek help identifying suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about a theft that affected the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared that a solid bronze plaque was stolen from a business the 5200 block of O'Bannon Drive. The charity identified the business in question as their O'Bannon House.

LVMPD's investigation revealed footage of a suspect coming to the area on an e-bike, taking off the plaque, and then leaving the area.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas

Police are still searching for the suspect, and have given us the following description to help identify them:



Gender: Adult male

Adult male Hair: Bald

Bald Height : About 5'10"

: About 5'10" Build: Medium

Medium Seen wearing: Tan jumpsuit, black shoes, and a black-and-white Adidas backpack

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas

A spokesperson for the charity reached out to us directly to provide images of the incident, and to share more details about what was stolen.

The plaque stood to honor two community members that donated land to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. According to their spokesperson, it "holds deep sentimental and historical significance."

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas

Anyone with information about this incident or who recognizes the individual is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Bolden Area Command Investigative Team by phone at 702-828-3345 or by email at BACInvestigations@LVMPD.COM.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.