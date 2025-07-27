Pedestrian dies as Las Vegas police continue search for SUV in downtown hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hit-and-run victim has now died as authorities still search for the suspect involved.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police need help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run investigation that happened in late July.
Police are looking for a white 2013-2017 Nissan Pathfinder SUV after they said it struck a 58-year-old pedestrian at West Bonanza Road and North City Parkway around 4:01 a.m.
Scene evidence and surveillance video showed the Nissan traveling westbound on Bonanza towards City Parkway when the incident happened. Police said the pedestrian was in a wheelchair pushing a shopping cart inside a marked crosswalk.
The pedestrian signal displayed the "don't walk" symbol as she was crossing, according to police.
Police said the front end of the Nissan struck the pedestrian and threw her into the roadway. The vehicle then fled the scene without stopping, continuing westbound on Bonanza and then turning northbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Medical personnel transported the pedestrian to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries.
On Aug. 20, the Coroner's Office confirmed that the victim had died, marking the 105th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.
The investigation remains ongoing by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message & Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
