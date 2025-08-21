Parking spot argument ends in stabbing at All American Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An argument between two adults resulted in a stabbing at All American Park, located near South Buffalo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard, LVMPD shared.

Officials said the victim and suspect fought verbally over a parking spot before the victim was stabbed in the stomach.

LVMPD said patrols located the suspect after they left the scene, and took them into custody. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were taken for surgery and are now recovering from the operation, officials said.