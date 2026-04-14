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On-duty officer hospitalized after morning crash in Henderson

On-duty officer hospitalized after morning crash in Henderson
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HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson Police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of 215 westbound and Windmill, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Details are limited, but police confirmed an on-duty officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Nevada Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation, and additional details will be released when they become available.

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