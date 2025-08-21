North Las Vegas police make arrest in case of man found dead in burning vehicle

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives in North Las Vegas have announced an arrest in their investigation of a fatal vehicle fire.

In a previous statement, investigators said they found a man's body inside a burning white Lexus just before 3 a.m. on August 17.

This happened in the 3200 block of N. Mary Dee Avenue, in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

"The investigation remains in its early stages, and detectives are actively working to gather additional details," police said at the time.

A 42-year-old woman has since been arrested in connection with this case, the North Las Vegas Police Department announced on Sept. 8.

Marcella Jean Patterson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday, Sept. 4, on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, and third-degree arson, police stated.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information about this case to contact them by calling 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.