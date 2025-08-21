North Las Vegas police investigating homicide after man found dead inside vehicle fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle fire on Sunday.
North Las Vegas police said they responded to the 3200 block of Mary Dee Avenue on Sunday around 2:52 a.m. in reference to the fire. When they arrived, they said they found a white Lexus fully engulfed in flames.
When fire crews extinguished the blaze, police said they found the deceased man inside.
Detectives are actively working to gather additional details.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
