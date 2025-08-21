Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

North Las Vegas police investigating homicide after man found dead inside vehicle fire

Police responded to a vehicle fire on Mary Dee Avenue early Sunday morning and discovered a deceased man inside the white Lexus after crews extinguished the flames
North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 4.png
KTNV
File photo of a North Las Vegas police car.
North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 4.png
Posted

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle fire on Sunday.

North Las Vegas police said they responded to the 3200 block of Mary Dee Avenue on Sunday around 2:52 a.m. in reference to the fire. When they arrived, they said they found a white Lexus fully engulfed in flames.

When fire crews extinguished the blaze, police said they found the deceased man inside.

Detectives are actively working to gather additional details.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school