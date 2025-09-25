NLVPD_ Community assistance requested to identify suspect vehicle in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking new information regarding a shooting that took place on Friday, September 19 around 2:50 p.m.
NLVPD shared that the shooting happened "in the 3100 block of East Tropical Parkway, near Tropical Parkway and Statz Street." Upon arriving at the scene, a victim was found with a gunshot wound, officials said. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to NLVPD.
This attack is believed to have been "random" and "non-targeted," detectives shared.
Officials are now seeking the public's assistance in identifying "a white Lexus NX, model years 2017-2021," which they said fled the scene before police responded, as well as any individuals associated with this incident.
NLVPD has provided us with photos of the vehicle in question.
Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
