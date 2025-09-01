New documents filed in Robert Telles' appeal of his murder conviction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New court documents have been filed in the case of Robert Telles, who is asking the Nevada Supreme Court for a new trial.

In the opening brief filed by a Clark County public defender, Telles claims several errors were made in the case, including misconduct during jury selection, denial of discovery for Telles, and misconduct during cross-examination.

Telles is a former Clark County public administrator who was found guilty of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 26 years.

Telles has maintained his innocence since he was arrested and, when he testified in his trial, claimed German's murder was the result of a conspiracy.

You can read the full opening brief here:

Opening brief for Robert Telles' appeal on his murder conviction by yolanda.cruz

Telles is currently housed at High Desert State Prison.