New details in shooting that killed father, injured wife during drug transaction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re learning new details in a fatal shooting that happened on Mar. 31 at the 5800 block of Sky Pointe Drive.

Police have identified and arrested 18-year-old Miles Spivey, one of the suspects involved in this incident.

Crime One dead after shooting during 'undetermined type of transaction,' says LVMPD KTNV Staff

Initial patrol response:

Around 9:45 p.m. on the day of the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) received a call for service from a woman who said her husband had been shot near a housing complex.

Police found a man inside a black Kia Optima with a gunshot wound to his chest, and a woman outside the car that had been shot in the leg. According to Metro, the car had sustained multiple gunshot impacts in the rear passenger-side window, roof, and trunk areas.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Digital forensic download of the victim’s phone:

Investigators found a conversation between the victim and a suspect beginning on Mar. 4, showing the two setting up an tattoo appointment for the suspect, as the victim was as tattoo artist. The appointment was made for Mar. 5.

On Mar. 30, the suspect messaged the victim to set up a marijuana transaction.

Investigation findings and charges:

Based on evidence at the scene, video surveillance footage, and witness statements, LVMPD determined that the victim, his wife, and their four-year-old son traveled to the complex where Spivey asked to meet to conduct a marijuana transaction.

The victim invited Spivey into his car “to facilitate the deal.” When the victim pulled out the bag of marijuana, police said Spivey pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s wife, telling her that he would not shoot her

LVMPD

She also reported seeing a second man, identified by police as Daequan McGee, approaching the vehicle with a gun.When the victim put the car in drive, he was fatally shot in the chest by a round police said came from outside of the car.

Spivey was seen jumping out of the car and running off with the marijuana bag as the car was “struck multiple times by gunfire,” hitting the victim’s wife in the leg and narrowly missing the four-year-old’s car seat.

Spivey was arrested on April 3 and charged with the following:



1 count: Open murder

1 count: Robbery

1 count: Conspiracy to commit robbery

3 counts: Kidnapping (1st degree)

4 counts: Discharge gun at/into occupied vehicle

2 counts: Attempted murder

1 count: Child abuse/neglect (1st degree)

An arrest warrant was issued for McGee. Police said he was charged for the following:



1 count: Open murder

1 count: Battery

2 count: Robbery

1 count: Conspiracy to commit robbery

3 counts: Kidnapping (1st degree)

4 counts: Discharge gun at/into occupied vehicle

2 counts: Attempted murder

1 count: Child abuse/neglect (1st degree)

Prior arrest records:

The report mentions that both men have records predating this incident.

During a record check of McGee, police also learned that he was “on juvenile parole since September 2025 for a robbery he committed in 2024.” The incident involved an armed carjacking involving McGee and Spivey, and both were arrested for robbery.

Spivey was also arrested on Jan. 17, 2026 for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.