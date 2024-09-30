Nevada governor takes stand in Michele Fiore's fraud trial over funds for police memorial statue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's governor took the stand Monday morning in the ongoing federal fraud trial of former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

Court documents previously obtained by Channel 13 listed Gov. Joe Lombardo among the donors Fiore is accused of defrauding in her campaign to collect funds for a memorial statue honoring fallen Officer Alyn Beck.

At the time prosecutors say Lombardo gave money to Fiore for the statue, he was still Clark County sheriff.

A $5000 check is shown in court dated July 15, 2019 from Lombardo for Sheriff to Future for Nevadans, Fiore’s PAC.



Testifying in federal court on Monday, Lombardo said he's known Fiore for about a decade and has donated to her political campaigns on and off throughout that time.

Jurors were shown a $5,000 check from Lombardo for Sheriff to Future for Nevadans, Fiore's political action committee. The check was dated July 15, 2019 and has "Alyn Beck Statue" in the memo line.

Michael Sanft, Fiore's defense attorney, pointed out that the money given to Fiore's PAC was not from Lombardo's personal funds, but came from donors to his political campaigns.

Prosecutors allege Fiore didn't use the funds she raised for a statue honoring Beck and instead funneled them into personal expenses like rent, plastic surgery, and her daughter's wedding.

She's accused of misusing approximately $70,000 in this manner. Fiore denies all wrongdoing and claims she's been a target of the federal government ever since she supported rancher Cliven Bundy in his standoff over grazing rights on public land.

