Opening statements begin in Michele Fiore federal fraud trial

The Nye County judge and former Las Vegas City Councilwoman has been accused of defrauding donors of more than $70,000.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The trial of Nye County Justice of the Peace and former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore is underway.

On Wednesday, attorneys for the U.S. government and Fiore presented opening statements to a panel of 16 jurors.

Fiore is accused of using money from donors for her personal gain.

In a federal indictment, prosecutors accused Fiore of secretly diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from her City Council campaign, political action committee and her now-dissolved charity for personal use.

Federal prosecutor Alexander Gottfried began opening statements telling jurors about fallen officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soledo.

The officers were killed in the line of duty in 2014.

Gottfried said Fiore, a public official, took advantage of that and claims she used the money for things such as plastic surgery and her daughter's wedding.

Federal prosecutors will be calling multiple witnesses to the stand who donated to Fiore, including Governor Joe Lombardo, according to Gottfried.

Michael Sanft, the defense attorney for Fiore, followed with opening statements.

He told jurors the Federal Bureau of Investigation failed to do a complete and unbiased investigation on Fiore.

Sanft argues bank statements do not prove wire fraud.

Prosecutors began witness testimony after opening statements.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it throughout the day.

