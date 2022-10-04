NDOC: 'Worst possible breach' of mission since convicted murderer escaped

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections sent KTNV a memo that was released after the recent news of an inmate that escaped late September.

The Nevada Department of Corrections believe that an inmate, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, escaped Friday evening on September 23. Officers did not know of his absence until officers received a tip the following Tuesday.

That tip was received three and a half days later.

NDOC says that emergency escape procedures were followed. A task force was formed, and all possible leads were followed by federal, state and local agencies in search of Duarte-Herrera. LVMPD also offered $30,000 for information leading to his capture.

On September 28, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took the offender back into custody as the convicted murderer was attempting to get on a bus and flee the state.

The Acting Director, W. A. "Bill" Gittere, said in a "Back to Security Basics" memo, "security breakdowns that led to this escape represent the worst possible breach of our most fundamental mission objective — to protect the public."

The memo states that fundamental changes have been made to security to ensure that a breach of this nature "never happens again."

KTNV asked NDOT if there will be any additional charges against Duarte-Herrera since his escape.

NDOT answered, "Unless the offender committed additional crimes while escaped, the NDOC will conduct an investigation then forward its findings to the Attorney General’s Office where additional charges will be filed if appropriate."

