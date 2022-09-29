Sheriff Lombardo to speak on capture of escaped NDOC inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has announced plans to hold a press conference to discuss the apprehension of escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Thursday.

Duarte-Herrera was taken into custody on Wednesday nightt by patrol officers from the LVMPD’s Downtown Area command in the 1400 block of North Eastern Avenue.

RELATED: Man convicted in the 2007 Luxor bombing 'missing since Friday,' NDOC says

This briefing will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Sheriff Lombardo will be joined by United States Marshal for the District of Nevada, Gary Schofield and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Las Vegas Field Office, Spencer Evans.

13 Action News will be in attendance at the conference and will live-stream the event.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.