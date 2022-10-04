Escaped Nevada convict back in maximum security prison

(KTNV) — A convicted murderer who escaped Southern Desert Correctional Facility in Indian Springs is back in maximum security prison.
The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was moved to Ely State Prison after his recapture last week.
As of this report, there was no word on whether Duarte-Herrera might face additional charges related to his escape.
He's said to have used battery acid and a cardboard dummy to flee the prison on Friday, Sept. 23. Authorities in Las Vegas weren't notified of his escape until several days later, on Tuesday, a fact that prompted Gov. Steve Sisolak to request the head of the DOC resign.
Duarte-Herrera was recaptured by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Wednesday with the help of a tip from an observant bus station clerk. Police said he had used a fake name to purchase a ticket on a bus bound for Tijuana.
The 42-year-old was convicted in 2010 of killing a hot dog stand vendor using a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cop atop a car parked at the Luxor hotel-casino. He was sentenced to life in prison.