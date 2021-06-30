Mother of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson charged with prostitution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It appears that the mother of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, who was allegedly killed by Terrell Rhodes, has been arrested for prostitution.

According to booking logs for Clark County Detention Center, 21-year-old Tayler Nicholson is facing three counts of soliciting/engaging in prostitution.

She was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on $5,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Rhodes, who was in a relationship with Tayler, reportedly admitted to killing Amari Nicholson after becoming angry when the little boy wet himself.

Amari’s mother was out of town when the boy was killed. Rhodes initially told police that a family member had picked up the boy and he did not know his location.

Tayler Nicholson is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

