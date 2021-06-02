Las Vegas man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson pleads not guilty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's 2-year-old son last month has pleaded not guilty.

Terrell Rhodes made a scheduled court appearance Wednesday morning and the district attorney says Rhodes' case will be brought before the death penalty committee as they have a month to let the court know if they will indeed seek the death penalty charge.

In May, 2-year-old Amari Nicholson was reported missing by his mother. Officers say she left him in the care of Rhodes as she went out of state to care for her mother.

However, a few days later police found Amari's body near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue. An arrest report says Rhodes killed the boy after he peed on himself.