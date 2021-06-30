Coroner determines 2-year-old Amari Nicholson's cause of death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County coroner's office has released its official cause of death for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson of Las Vegas.

According to the office, Nicholson died "due to homicide by unspecified means."

Jay Romano/13 Action News

In May, Nicholson was reported missing by his mother, who authorities say left him in the care of Terrell Rhodes as she went out of state to care for her mother.

Rhodes is accused by police of hitting Nicholson several times after the boy wet his pants and killing him.

He has previously pled not guilty in court.

Rhodes is being held in Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of murder, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with the use of a firearm.