Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Coroner determines 2-year-old Amari Nicholson's cause of death

items.[0].image.alt
Astrid Mendez, 13 Action News
Relatives and members of the community begin to gather outside Emerald Suites in Las Vegas on May 12, 202`1, for a vigil to honor Amari Nicholson, the 2-year-old boy whose body was found earlier in the day. He was reported missing one week prior.
picture 3.jpeg
Amari Nicholson missing.PNG
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 20:47:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County coroner's office has released its official cause of death for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson of Las Vegas.

According to the office, Nicholson died "due to homicide by unspecified means."

RELATED TO THIS CASE:

Amari Nicholson missing.PNG

In May, Nicholson was reported missing by his mother, who authorities say left him in the care of Terrell Rhodes as she went out of state to care for her mother.

Rhodes is accused by police of hitting Nicholson several times after the boy wet his pants and killing him.

He has previously pled not guilty in court.

Rhodes is being held in Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of murder, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with the use of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH