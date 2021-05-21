911 calls released in Amari Nicholson case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 911 calls made by Amari's mother Tayler Nicholson are now released.

Police say 2 year old Amari was killed by her boyfriend.

During the call the mom says the Amber alert was canceled and was told the issue needed to be handled in court.

That call was made on Wednesday, May 5.

Tayler called police and told them she wanted to report a kidnapping.

She went on to say in the call that her boyfriend Terrell Rhodes claimed a lady knocked on the door and took Amari away.

Police later discovered Rhodes lied about what happened to Amari.

According to a police report Rhodes eventually admitted to hitting Amari several times and then tried to hide the body after killing him.

Rhodes is facing several charges.