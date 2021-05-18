Amari Nicholson's family held a balloon release to honor his memory
Posted at 10:46 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 01:46:40-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amari Nicholson's family honored the memory of the 2-year-old today with a balloon release.
During the event, they thanked everyone who came out to help find him.
The family also called for justice in the case.
