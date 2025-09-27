Mohave County Sheriff's Office: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY (KTNV) — A domestic violence call in Lake Havasu City resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, September 25, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. after Lake Havasu City Police responded to the 1100 block of Rolling Hills Drive, officials said. The subject, identified as 60-year-old Maurice Trudell of Bullhead City, drove off upon the officers' arrival, allegedly intoxicated, MCSO shared.
Trudell's car was found near Highway 95 and Havasu Riviera Parkway, where LHCP attempted a traffic stop, which turned into a pursuit after Trudell fled, according to MCSO. Officials said that his car hit an embankment after failing to make a turn correctly near Copper Canyon.
MCSO said that Trudell "exited his vehicle and brandished a firearm," at which point an officer fired at Trudell, striking him. Trudell was then "detained and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment," officials shared.
The involved officer from LHCPD has been placed on administrative leave, which MCSO said is "customary in an officer-involved shooting incident."
