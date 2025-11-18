Mexican national impersonating IRS officer convicted, Justice Department says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The United States Department of Justice has shared details regarding a tax fraud scheme deliberated by a federal jury in Las Vegas.

According to the Justice Department, a Mexican national by the name of Francisco Ivan Velazquez pretended to be an IRS employee. He made claims that he could obtain "large monetary payments" for his victims from the IRS —specifically for those dealing with home foreclosures — in exchange for a fee, the Justice Department said.

The Department of Justice said Velazquez was found to have "[obtained] hundreds of thousands of dollars" through this scheme.

According to the Justice Department, Velazquez was charged with the following:



Three counts of wire fraud

One cound of aiding the presentation of a false tax return

Two counts of impersonating an IRS officer

At this time, the jury in Las Vegas "did not return a verdict on four counts of aiding in the preparation of false tax returns," the Department of Justice said.

Velazquez's sentencing is scheduled for February 18, 2026, where he will face "a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count of impersonating an officer or employee of the United States," officials said.

Investigating the case is the IRS Criminal Investigation and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.