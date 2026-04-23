Metro searching for suspect after ambulance, LVMPD patrol car hit by suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information with us regarding a crash this evening involving a suspected impaired driver this evening.
According to Metro, the driver collided with an LVMPD patrol car and an ambulance in a parking lot near the Lake Mead/Decatur shopping center.
A paramedic and LVMPD officer were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and their vehicles sustained damage.
Police tell us that the suspect in this incident "eluded capture."
This is a developing story.
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