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Metro searching for suspect after ambulance, LVMPD patrol car hit by suspected DUI driver

Ambulance, LVMPD patrol vehicle hit by suspected DUI driver, Metro says
KTNV
Ambulance, LVMPD patrol vehicle hit by suspected DUI driver, Metro says
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information with us regarding a crash this evening involving a suspected impaired driver this evening.

According to Metro, the driver collided with an LVMPD patrol car and an ambulance in a parking lot near the Lake Mead/Decatur shopping center.

A paramedic and LVMPD officer were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and their vehicles sustained damage.

Police tell us that the suspect in this incident "eluded capture."

This is a developing story.

Ambulance, LVMPD patrol vehicle hit by suspected DUI driver, Metro says

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