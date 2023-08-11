Man suspected in Las Vegas shooting found dead in St. Louis, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man found dead this week in St. Louis, Missouri is suspected of shooting two women in Las Vegas last month.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives identified 36-year-old Marcus Anthony Jones as the suspect in the July 16 shooting in the east Las Vegas valley, police stated in a news release on Friday.

The women were found shot at 11:47 p.m. at a residence in the 4300 block of Holden Street, near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said another was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

According to police, Jones "appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound" when law enforcement in St. Louis located him.

Officials urged anyone with information about this case to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.