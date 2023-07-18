1 woman dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in east valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two women were shot in the east valley area Sunday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Holden Street near E. Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards around 11:47 p.m. When police arrived, officers found two women shot.

Medical arrived and said one woman died at the scene and the other was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

LVMPD's Homicide Section has taken over the investigation. Police said the Clark County Coroner can provide the identity, cause and manner of death of the deceased.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.