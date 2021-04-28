Man allegedly threatens to kill people, blow up Las Vegas airport over $55 baggage fee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is accused by police of threatening to blow up the Las Vegas airport and kill people because he was upset about paying extra money for a baggage fee.

52-year-old Andrew Greco was arrested Friday and faces one count of Making Threats or Conveying False Information Concerning Acts of Terrorism and one count of Communicating a Bomb Threat.

An arrest report says one day prior, on Thursday, a ticket agent was welcoming passengers for a Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Reno when she noticed Greco had a bag that he said he was going to check in. She told him it would be $55 and the report says he "blew up," used "vulgar" language and gave her the middle finger.

The next day Frontier Airlines started receiving multiple threatening calls to its customer service call center, police documents say.

References recordings of the calls, the police report describes some in which the caller identified himself as "Donald Hump" and had an "identical voice" to Greco and made similar complaints about the company and its luggage costs.

The report says the caller made numerous racial slurs and insults to the workers at the call center, which is located in the Philippines, and said he would go there and kill every single one of them.

Police say there were non-specific threats to McCarran Airport and the caller claimed to have prior military experience and would kill people in Las Vegas or blow up an aircraft.

During an interview with the FBI, the report says Greco told authorities he made calls to the call center to try and get his money back and said he wanted to scare them into a response.

Detectives and FBI agents searched his hotel room and vehicle, the report says, and confiscated three phones and documents associated with Frontier Airlines, but authorities did not find anything else suspicious.

The report also says McCarran Airport took several safety measures in response to the alleged threats including using K-9s to help search areas of the airport, look for unattended bags and increased patrols.

Greco is being held at Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bail. He's due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 11.