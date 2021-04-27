Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Fight over sword in northeast Las Vegas leaves one brother injured, one under arrest

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 15:22:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One brother was arrested and one was transported to a local hospital after a fight involving a sword on Monday night.

Police say the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday on East Craig Road near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The brothers, both adults, got into a fight inside their argument. At some point, one of the men took out a 3-foot sword.

During a struggle over the sword, one brother was cut on the head and hand and the other brother's hand was also cut.

One brother was arrested and the other brother, said to to be the younger brother, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH