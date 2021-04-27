Fight over sword in northeast Las Vegas leaves one brother injured, one under arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One brother was arrested and one was transported to a local hospital after a fight involving a sword on Monday night.

Police say the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday on East Craig Road near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The brothers, both adults, got into a fight inside their argument. At some point, one of the men took out a 3-foot sword.

During a struggle over the sword, one brother was cut on the head and hand and the other brother's hand was also cut.

One brother was arrested and the other brother, said to to be the younger brother, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was provided.